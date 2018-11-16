3 suspects arrested in connection with 15 Indianapolis robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police called the arrest of three men in connection to a robbery spree across the city a "big win."

On Nov. 9, officers learned of a report of an armed robbery in progress at the AutoZone at 5455 North Keystone Ave. A perimeter was set up around the business just before 9:30 p.m. Three suspects came out of the building with their faces hidden.

When officers approached them, two suspects turned toward them and the officers could see they were armed. One officer fired two shots at the suspects, and missed them. One of the suspects then got into a car and fled the scene. He later crashed at 55th and Oxford and was taken into custody. The two other suspects ran away and one was captured. The other was not despite search assistance from a drone and K9.

Investigators tied the incident to George Taylor Jr., 30, James Bess, 28 and Tony Hamilton, 27. All three were arrested.

“It's definitely rewarding to see these individuals off the street after a two month investigation,” IMPD public information officer Aaron Hamer said.

Hamer added that with the help of other local and federal agencies, investigators were able to track and surveil the three men, which eventually helped to set up the encounter.

“Based on those trends that they were seeing with these individuals they were able to start to surveil them, and have surveillance set up, and locate these individuals.”

As the investigation unfolded, police were able to link them to the following robberies:

8/16/18: Thornton's at 7425 E. Washington St.

8/21/18: Steak N Shake at 2403 N. Post Rd.

8/27/18: Speedway Gas Station at 1590 N. Post Rd.

8/28/18: Village Pantry at 1415 W. 86th St.

9/4/18: Speedway Gas Station at 965 N. German Church Rd.

9/11/18: Penn Station at 1004 N. Shadeland Ave.

9/12/18: Speedway Gas Station at 11531 E. Washington St. (Cumberland)

9/19/18: CVS at 7240 E. 82nd St.

10/1/18: Liquor Unlimited at 10030 E. 10th St.

10/8/18: Auto Zone at 1170 N. Arlington Ave.

10/16/18: Auto Zone at 2739 E. 38th St.

10/22/18: Steak N Shake at 7930 E. Washington St.

10/24/18: Auto Zone at 11120 E. Washington St. (Cumberland)

10/24/18: Auto Zone at 8702 E. Washington St.

11/9/18: Auto Zone at 5455 N. Keystone Ave.

“I think it’s huge, it’s a huge win, it’s a huge win for our city," Hamer said.

Hamilton was charged with one count of armed robbery. Bess was charged with six counts, and Taylor was charged with 15 counts. Hamer added that he hoped news of the arrests sends a message to other would be criminals.

"I think that message is it’s not going to be tolerated in our city. We take pride in our city, and we will do everything it takes, within our power, to get these individuals off the street," he said.