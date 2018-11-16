× Man shot after domestic disturbance call in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– An investigation is underway into a shooting in Brownsburg.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were called to a report of a domestic dispute. On their way to the scene, they heard a man had been shot.

They arrived and found the man, who was alert and conscious at the time. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

A woman was found unharmed at the scene. Police say she appears to have shot the man. At some point, she suffered a medical episode and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators are obtaining search warrants and say the investigation is still in its early stages. At this time, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.