Take a look at this: Austrian snowboarder makes history!

Check out these viral stories in today's "Take a look at this!"

Dashcam video captured a terrifying and intense shootout with police in Arkansas.

*Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

On Nov. 11, a Washington County Sheriff's Corporal stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Suddenly, the driver began firing, setting off a shootout lasting 53 seconds.

The man fled, but later surrendered after another shootout with officers.

Amazingly, no officers were injured, but the suspect was treated for a minor wound.

The sheriff's office released the dashcam along with video of the bullet-ridden patrol vehicle.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges.

This is snowboarding history!

Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser just became the world's first woman to land a cap triple 1260. That means taking off in a reversed position, pulling off 3.5 rotations and landing face forward.

The best part? The Olympic Gold Medalist landed it on her first try.

A pearl and diamond pendant that belonged to Marie Antoinette just fetched a record $36 million at auction.

The pendant was part of a 10-piece collection that belonged to France's last queen.

Sotheby's said the collection is one of the most important royal jewelry collections ever to come to auction.