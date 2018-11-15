TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks 2 right lanes of I-69 northbound near 96th Street
Sullivan County landmark lost in overnight fire

SULLIVAN, IN – Breakfast will never be the same in Sullivan County. Sullivan County landmark Kat-a-Korner Diner was lost in an overnight fire.

The call came in at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first emergency crews at the scene reported heavy smoke and flames showing. It was a three-alarm battle.

The diner had been serving home-cooked meals at the same location since 1933.

It was famous for its biscuits and gravy, chicken noodles, and Friday night fish get-togethers.

“Folks don’t come to the Kat-a-Korner for the food. They come there because it’s the Kat-a-Korner,” said Clark Cottom.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal has been called to help determine the cause of the fire, but early indications are it started in the kitchen.

There are no early signs of foul play, and no injuries were reported.

The landmark building, located at the corner of IN-54 and Section Street (old US41), is a total loss.

Residents say the restaurant got its name because it’s at an odd angle. No one knows why the original owners intentionally misspelled the name. Whatever the reason, it’s part of why people have flocked to “the korner” for generations.

Sullivan City Fire Department was assisted by Thunderbird Fire Department and Haddon Township Fire Department.

It is unknown at the moment if owner Fred Richey will rebuild.

