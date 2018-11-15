Some counties issue travel advisories, warnings due to ice storm
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Freezing rain and ice are making it slow going for drivers around central Indiana this morning.
Roads are slick and icy after nearly 1/3” of ice/sleet feel in the overnight hours.
Several counties are under yellow travel advisories or orange travel watches. A travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.
An orange travel watch means conditions are a threat to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.
Counties under a travel advisory:
- Brown
- Cass
- Clinton
- Decatur
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Henry
- Huntington
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Knox
- Madison
- Martin
- Monroe
- Owen
- Rush
- St. Joseph
- Sullivan
- Tipton
- Vanderburgh
- Wells
Counties under a travel watch:
- Blackford
- Delaware