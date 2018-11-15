Click here for delays and closings

Some counties issue travel advisories, warnings due to ice storm

Posted 6:46 am, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41AM, November 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Freezing rain and ice are making it slow going for drivers around central Indiana this morning.

Roads are slick and icy after nearly 1/3” of ice/sleet feel in the overnight hours.

Several counties are under yellow travel advisories or orange travel watches. A travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

An orange travel watch means conditions are a threat to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Counties under a travel advisory:

  • Brown
  • Cass
  • Clinton
  • Decatur
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Henry
  • Huntington
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Johnson
  • Knox
  • Madison
  • Martin
  • Monroe
  • Owen
  • Rush
  • St. Joseph
  • Sullivan
  • Tipton
  • Vanderburgh
  • Wells

Counties under a travel watch:

  • Blackford
  • Delaware