Roncalli counselor provides update to legal action following suspension for same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Shelly Fitzgerald, the Roncalli guidance counselor who is on administrative leave after her same-sex marriage was discovered by the school, is set to make an announcement Thursday afternoon.

A press conference is set for 3:30 p.m. about the ongoing litigation and to introduce additions to her legal team. Fitzgerald previously hired attorney David Page to represent her.

Fitzgerald is in a legal battle with the school and Archdiocese of Indianapolis, who says the issue is not about her sexual orientation, but rather about how the church defines marriage.

The school placed her on leave after finding out about her same-sex marriage. She has worked at Roncalli for the past 15 years and been in a relationship with her wife for more than 20.

The school says her marriage is a violation of her contract.

During her press conference, she’s expected to announce her “mission statement,” as well as her “4 goals” for affecting change through litigation, according to a release. CBS4 will stream the press conference on our website and Facebook page.

A group of her students will announce a partnership between Shelly’s Voice Advocacy Group and Indiana Youth Group, which will allow the students to expand fundraising and increase their social activism through events planned locally.

Fitzgerald will also announce she’s now being supported by DignityUSA and New Ways Ministry.

Additionally, she says she is proud to introduce, honor and support Indiana Sen. J.D. Ford, who is the state’s first openly gay lawmaker.