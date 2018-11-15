Pair of armed thieves rob Indy Subway store with employees and customers inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Stopping for a bite to eat at an Indianapolis Subway turned into a terrifying ordeal for one local family Wednesday night.

Now, police are searching for a pair of thieves who robbed the restaurant with customers and employees inside near 16th and Tibbs on the near northwest side.

One woman says she and her daughter were standing at the counter waiting for her sandwich to be wrapped when they found themselves ambushed by an armed thief.

"My daughter was right next to me and this man jumped over us and onto the counter," said Lolly Obajolu.

With a gun in his hand, Lolly says that the thief stood on the counter and began barking orders to the employee behind the register, while a second suspect guarded the door.

"He said to stay put and don’t move and open the register," said Lolly.

In terror, Lolly’s 12-year-old daughter screamed and dropped to the floor. That’s when maternal instinct kicked in and Lolly grabbed her daughter and ran for the exit.

"The only thing I could focus on was the gun and the fact that was my daughter was in danger and my life too. I said I need to make it outside. I need my daughter to be safe," said Lolly.

After stealing money from the register and snatching Lolly’s wallet, the two suspects ran away. According to police reports, a short time later the crooks used Lolly’s stolen credit card at a nearby business.

While both suspects were wearing hoodies, witnesses say the man with the gun appeared to be in his early 20s and the woman by the door looked to be in her teens.

Lolly just hopes the pair get arrested and offered some words of wisdom.

"I would tell them to stop it, because it is not worth their life. They can get a job to make money. They don’t need to put people's lives at risk," said Lolly.

Again, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.