Click here for delays and closings

LIVE BLOG: Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon, freezing rain makes roads very icy

Posted 2:32 am, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05AM, November 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do not be in a rush this morning. The ice covering most of central and southern Indiana is no joke.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon Thursday. Some areas will receive .25 inches of ice.

The roads and sidewalks are very slick due to freezing rain and sleet accumulation.

We suggest doubling your commute time. DPW started treating the streets at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but they’re still very dangerous.

We’re already seeing school delays and closings.

Matt Adams - Web Producer November 15, 20185:54 am

Like

Matt Adams - Web Producer November 15, 20185:53 am

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:52 am

Traffic conditions at 146th and Keystone

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:51 am

Bill Remeika is out in our CBS4 drive cam. He tells us most of the interstates are now just wet, but they’re still dealing with slush patches and some ice on the off ramps. Light rain is falling on the north side of the city along I-465.

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:48 am

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:48 am

Like

Jessica Hayes November 15, 20185:34 am

Before you get to your car/on the road, be careful on the sidewalks, they are ice-covered too and *very* slick! This is the sidewalk along Virginia Ave downtown:

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:28 am

Some flights out of Indianapolis are announcing cancellations. https://www.flightview.com/airport/IND-Indianapolis-IN/departures

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:11 am

Over a dozen schools are closed or delayed due to slick roads. Complete list here: https://cbs4indy.com/school-and-business-closings-and-delays/

Like

Kylee Wierks November 15, 20185:10 am

As of right now, 45,722 Duke Energy customers are without power.

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.