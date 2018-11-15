× LIVE BLOG: Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon, freezing rain makes roads very icy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do not be in a rush this morning. The ice covering most of central and southern Indiana is no joke.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon Thursday. Some areas will receive .25 inches of ice.

The roads and sidewalks are very slick due to freezing rain and sleet accumulation.

We suggest doubling your commute time. DPW started treating the streets at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but they’re still very dangerous.

We’re already seeing school delays and closings.