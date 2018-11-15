× IUPUI providing meals to students, faculty, and staff in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IUPUI is making sure their students don’t go hungry by providing free meals to them.

Today, the university teamed up with the Million Meal Movement to put together meals.

More than 5,000 meals were made and they are all being donated to the school’s pantry called “Paw’s Pantry”

The pantry gives students, faculty, and staff free food if they are in need. “We’ve done a really good job here to break down the stigma of using a food pantry. We made it feel like an open experience and a good experience for people to come. People don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed to visit Paw’s Pantry,” IUPUI Student Advocacy and Support Assistant Director Shaina Lawrence said.

“Paw’s Pantry” runs on donations and doesn’t receive funding from the school.

The meal made today was described almost like a Rice-A-Roni; full of essential proteins, vitamins, and vegetables.

