Indy's murder, homicide pace falls below previous totals for first time in years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time in several years, the murder and homicide pace in Indianapolis has fallen below previous annual record totals.

Despite three violent killings Tuesday night, the year to date tally so far this year in the Circle City compared to last year is down.

Last year at this time, there were 159 homicides in Indianapolis, 138 of them ruled as murders.

As of Thursday, that number is down slightly to 150 homicides and 136 murders.

Last year’s clearance rate for homicides was 41 percent. So far this year, the IMPD homicide clearance rate is 65 percent.

In 2017, Indianapolis set a record with 156 murders and 178 homicides.