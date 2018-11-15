Indiana sues Purdue Pharma for allegedly misrepresenting the risks, benefits of opioids

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana is suing the maker of the painkiller OxyContin, alleging that its actions played a role in fueling the state’s opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday against Purdue Pharma Inc., Purdue Pharma, L.P., and The Purdue Frederick Company says the Stamford, Connecticut-based company played a key role in Indiana’s opioid crisis by misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

The suit filed in Marion County alleges that Purdue Pharma violated Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. It seeks penalties, damages and an order halting the company’s conduct.

Purdue Pharma says in a statement that it “vigorously” denies Indiana’s allegations and looks forward to defending itself in court.

Several Indiana cities have sued Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies over their alleged roles in the opioid abuse crisis.

