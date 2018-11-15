× Indiana Law Enforcement Academy names new director

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There will be a new leader at the academy that trains policemen and women from all over Indiana.

Former IMPD Deputy Chief and U.S. Attorney’s Office Public Affairs Director Tim Horty has been named the Executive Director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy is located in Plainfield and annually graduates hundreds of local police officers and Indiana State Police recruits, as well as certifying other officers from throughout the state.

Horty has been in law enforcement since 1977 and holds a master’s degree in education.

As the new ILEA director, Horty is expected to update the academy facilities and curriculum to emphasize advanced technology, best practices and alternative styles of 21st century policing.