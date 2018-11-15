× Ice Storm Warning in effect across portions of central and southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon Thursday. Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana are affected. Near 0.25 inches of ice will result in hazardous driving conditions.

An Ice Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.