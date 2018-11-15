Ice storm sliding through central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Car doors have been frozen shut and ice coats the streets, so plan on having to chip your way into a car that's been left outside.

Many main roads have been treated, but be cautious going around corners because piles of sleet and slush could trip you up.

Improvements heading into Friday. We'll still be cold for the season with highs only in the low 40s plus a wind chill factor, but at least the weather won't be too active.

Friday and Saturday will be fine for holiday shopping or ice skating, but another wintry mix is possible Sunday. Heading toward Thanksgiving we'll creep toward the low 50s which is normal for the season.