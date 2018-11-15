× Freezing Drizzle and Freezing Fog are likely overnight across the state

Hoosiers will need to watch out for icy roads, especially bridges and overpasses, overnight as temperatures will fall well below freezing. Under gray skies overnight we’ll also have freezing drizzle and freezing fog. That will lead to more slick spots.

Cloudy skies will be the rule for the next three days across central Indiana. Winds will gust up to 25 mph Friday Highs will be near 40 degrees and so wind chill will be in the 30s.

A cold front will move across the state Saturday and light rain will develop in the afternoon. The rain will change to snow showers after sunset and continue through most of Sunday.

High pressure will settle in for next week and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Right now things look dry from Monday through Thanksgiving Day.

So far this has been a wet month.

