Female critically injured after being shot in the head in Marion

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A female is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Marion on Thursday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they located the victim when they were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 34th St. at about 7:28 p.m.

The sheriff’s office say the victim was then transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment and later sent to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Additional information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately provided by authorities.

