× Carmel Kristkindlmarkt, Holiday Mart and more: This weekend is packed with festive holiday events around central Indiana

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel’s Center Green

Opening day for this year’s Carmel Christkindlmarkt is this Saturday! Now in its second year, the Christkindlmarkt has brought the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to Carmel. The Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! The Christkindlmarkt is open Wednesdays-Sundays from November 17th-December 23rd. Enjoy traditional German food and gifts sold by over 40 vendors, plus live music a kids corner and ice skating.

Click here for more info.

Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy’s biggest holiday shopping extravaganza is back from November 14-18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion! Holiday Mart is the signature fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI). This multi-day, annual holiday shopping event provides attendees with access to specialty retailers offering unique home goods, holiday gifts, fashion and more from over 100 unique merchants. Not only does the Holiday Mart provide a venue for the best in apparel, children’s gifts, holiday decor, gourmet food items and more, but you will also be giving back to the Indianapolis community as you shop. Proceeds benefit the community projects and grants of the Junior League of Indianapolis, with special emphasis on health and education of children and their families. During its nearly 100 year history, the JLI has been involved with more than close to 200 community projects through hands-on volunteering and has donated or granted a combined total of more than $8 million to the Indianapolis community.

Click here for more info.

Festival of Trees

Indiana Historical Society History Center

Experience the joy of the holiday season at the History Center from November 16th-January 5th! They will feature 80 elaborately decorated trees, including dozens of new themes, from holiday staples such as the Sugarplum Fairy and Santa’s sleigh to unique concepts such as popping champagne and the fictional Indiana town in Stranger Thing and even a 30-foot showstopper tree decorated in an Indiana theme. There’s something magical happening every day, like the Sugarplum Breakfast, where children can meet characters from The Nutcracker, as well as a special “A Christmas Story” day, Good Beers and Ugly Sweaters happy hour and the return of Twilight Tuesdays.

Click here for more info.

Holiday Bazaar

Mooresville Community Center

Head to the Mooresville Community Center (formerly known as the MG House) this Saturday, November 17th from 10am-4pm for their 2018 Holiday Bazaar. Enjoy a day full of holiday shopping with everything from home decor, clothes, jewelry, crafts, books, cookware, candles, purses, homemade soap, Christmas decor and more! Hosted by the Northern Morgan County Christmas Assistance Program, this event will help raise funds for families in need this holiday season.

Click here for more info.

The Shops at Perry Crossing Tree Lighting

The Shops at Perry Crossing (Plainfield)

Celebrate the holidays in style at The Shops at Perry Crossing’s Annual Tree Lighting Event on Saturday, November 17th from 4-8pm! The festivities begin at 4pm and the tree will be lit at 7pm in Town Square. There will be fun, free activities for the whole family at the sugar, spice and everything nice booths that include cookie decorating, letters to Santa and a chance to win a shopping spree!

Click here for more info.

Greenwood Aglow & Kris Kringle Market

Greenwood Public Library

Greenwood’s favorite holiday tradition! Join us for holiday craft-making, carriage rides, photos with Santa, tree lighting and much more! Pictures with Santa are only $1, while all other activities are free. Head to the Greenwood Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 4-7pm to celebrate the holiday season at this year’s Greenwood Aglow! Enjoy holiday craft-making, carriage rides, photos with Santa and more. In conjunction with this event, the city will also host the first annual Kris Kringle Market in the city parking lot on the west side of the library. At the Kris Kringle market, visitors can enjoy holiday booths, bonfire, sweet treats, and giveaways, Silly Safaris, carriage rides and more!

Click here for more info.