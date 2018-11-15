Blinding billboard causing concern for Mooresville drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. -- A highway hazard in Mooresville has Neighbors calling a bright billboard, "An accident waiting to happen."

The eye-popping advertisement is at the intersection of State Roads 144 and 67. Commuters said the billboard is a distraction at night, and can at times blind drivers.

Kristi Finn has lived in Mooresville for 14 years. She said her daughter drives through the busy intersection often, and found herself in harms way.

“She actually thought that the light had changed. It was as distraction, and she took off, and was already in the middle of the intersection when she realized," Finn said.

The incident prompted her to reach out to the company for a solution, hoping no one else would fall victim. We also reached out to the company, who got back to us and said they had corrected the problem that morning. While our cameras were still on site, the company came back at night to make one last final adjustment.

"I'm very happy, I'm very happy," Finn said, “Obviously something needed to be done before someone got hurt. Let’s not wait until somebody does.”

INDOT said all billboards along state highways must pass state, municipal, and federal regulations before going up. They must also comply with the Highway Beautification Act. INDOT regularly performs compliance checks to make sure billboards remain functioning properly.