Arizona veteran’s Indy experience includes dinner at St. Elmo, sideline passes to Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Arizona veteran got an experience he’ll never forget in the Circle City.

Sgt. Mark Schrand of Apache Junction, Arizona, was selected as the recipient of the Veterans Big Impact Experience on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 in Indianapolis. TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, invited people from across the country to nominate deserving veterans for the program.

A committee of employees, who are also veterans, reviewed the entries and selected Schrand as the winner from among nearly 100 nominations. Schrand served in the Army from 1994-2005 and was wounded during an 18-month tour in Iraq. He lost his left eye when shrapnel from a roadside bomb went through his goggles. He’s slowly losing vision in his right eye and is almost fully deaf in his left ear.

Schrand volunteers with his wife at the local VFW and provides support to other veterans. He has received the Army Accommodation Medal and is in the process of receiving a Purple Heart.

Schrand’s nomination was submitted by TCC employee Dade Stull, who is also a veteran. The two met when Schrand came into his local TCC store for help with his service plan. Schrand and Stull stayed in contact and have since become friends. Stull accompanied Schrand on his trip to Indianapolis.

Schrand’s big weekend included an airport greeting from Dixie the Praying Dog, dinner at Indy’s signature St. Elmo Steak House, tickets to the Indianapolis Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars game, sideline passes and more.

In addition to the Verizon Big Impact Experience, more than 500 TCC stores around the U.S. hosted Veterans Appreciation events on Veterans Day, distributing service pins and recognizing veterans for their service.