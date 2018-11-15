× 3rd annual Lights at the Brickyard opens Friday at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The holiday season will rev up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday with the opening of the 3rd annual Lights at the Brickyard.

At the event, guests can drive around a 2-mile course that features 40 different scenes and dozens of colorful displays. More than 2.5 million bulbs are used to illuminate the Speedway grounds and facilities.

IMS President Doug Boles says it’s an opportunity to see the track in a much different light.

“Half the people that come through have never been to the Speedway before – so it’s really neat to take people around the community through the facility and it’s a great way for us to celebrate the holidays in one of the most beautiful places on earth, which is the Speedway with the pagoda lit up and the pylon lit up as well,” said Boles.

The event is open through Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests can purchase tickets at IMS.com. Standard Lane admission will be $25 per car on Mondays through Wednesdays and $30 per car Thursdays through Sundays at the gate. Vehicles with 15 or more passengers will be charged $50 at the gate, with Standard Lane access. Standard Lane admission can be purchased only at the gate, with each admission valid for one drive through the displays per vehicle.