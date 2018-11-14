× Where to find a free meal or place to volunteer this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Looking for a free, warm meal this Thanksgiving?

Several churches and organizations are offering Thanksgiving Day meals for those in need.

And if you’re looking to give back this Thanksgiving, many of these charities still need volunteers!

Check out the list below:

Watkins Family Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: —Watkins Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis –Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Bellefontaine St., Indianapolis –Harper’s Bar and Grill, 4202 W. 56th St., Indianapolis

To place a delivery order, call: 317-327-7175

Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County

When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p .m.

Where: White River Christian Church, 1685 N. 10th St., Noblesville –Sheridan Community Center, 300 E 6th St., Sheridan –St. Louis de Montfort, 11441 Hague Rd., Fishers

All locations include a free sit down meal without reservations. All assistance is first-come-first served.

Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc.

When: Nov. 22 (Meal deliveries)

Dinner line is open now: 317-636-7985 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m. now through Nov. 16) and will reopen on Thanksgiving morning (6 – 8 a.m.)

Feast of Plenty Community Outreach

When: Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 620 Apple St., Greenfield

Plainfield Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner

When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Guilford Township Community Center: 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield

Johnson County Thanksgiving Banquet

When: Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin

Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Nov. 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 3808 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis