Very cold Wednesday with wintry mix Thursday

Posted 8:01 am, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:27AM, November 14, 2018

Bundle up for this cold Wednesday!  Hat, gloves, coat all needed.  Save the snow gear for Thursday.

Sammy shows us how to stay warm in this weather!

The worst of the winter weather will be felt from St. Louis to Carbondale, Illinois, with 3"-5".  We won't have quite that much in central Indiana, but with the mix of freezing rain and snow, I do anticipate challenging travel on Thursday.

Freezing rain starts falling around midnight and that ice will mix with snow for the Thursday morning commute.

By the afternoon, snow totals should hit 1"-2" for Indianapolis, less than an inch toward Columbus, and 2"-3" toward Terre Haute.

Friday and Thursday will still be cold but better for ice skating or holiday shopping.

