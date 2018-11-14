Take a look at this: Family has 44-year-old Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out these viral stories in today's Take a Look at This, (TALAT)!

A Wisconsin man is honoring his roots with a 44-year-old Christmas tree!

Rich Olson's father put the tree up in 1974, after several of his sons went off to war.

"He said he would never take it down again until he had all six brothers home, his sons."

The family never full reunited, and on Nov. 7, Olson's father died in a car accident.

So, 44 years after it went up, the tree still stands, now as a memorial.

But this Christmas, the family will finally say goodbye to the beloved tree.

"We're going to take it outside and light it up, the Christmas tree, for the last time and take everything off and toast to Dad."

A Michigan family is going through a tough break up, with the Detroit Lions, that is!

The Carpo family says they're "divorcing" the football team.

"Football wasn't fun anymore."

They say the Lion's 0-16 record in 2008 was a low-point.

But this year's dismal start was the last straw.

The Carpos are switching over to the Kansas City Chiefs and say they won't be back even if the Lions turn it around.

Basketball coach Sekoe White passionately uses sign language to instruct his deaf players.

A fan caught the moment on camera during a timeout.

The Mississippi School for the Deaf uses sign language as well as English to educate and challenge students.