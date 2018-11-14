Sound Bend-native ballerina found dead in Missouri lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA, Mo. — The body of a St. Louis ballet dancer and South Bend native has been found in a rural northeast Missouri lake, a day after she was reported missing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik was discovered Wednesday by a private plane pilot flying over Mark Twain Lake. About 150 people were searching when the body was found.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

An investigation began Tuesday after Stroik's car was found parked for a second straight day near a boat ramp. She had been last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods store in suburban St. Louis.

"Her keys were found laying outside the vehicle," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown. "They appeared to have been intentionally placed in a certain spot on the vehicle."

Stroik's profile on the ballet's website says she is from South Bend, Indiana.

Mark Twain Lake State Park is about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Below is a video from the St. Louis Ballet. They introduce new performers, including Raffaella Maria Stroik, to their Facebook fans: