Overturned semi on NB I-465 on Indy’s west side is leaking fuel, causing major backup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An overturned semi on NB I-465 near I-74/Crawfordsville Rd spilled diesel fuel, and it’s causing a major backup on Indy’s west side.

The three right lanes and the shoulder are closed. According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the truck was carrying about 300 pounds of liquid sodium hydroxide. Some of the material spilled, prompting a response from the department’s hazmat team.

There is a huge backup extending all the way to 10th Street.

We suggest using street routes to get around the crash and re-enter I-465 at 38th street to get back on to I-465.

The semi driver was transported to the hospital, but the driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

It could be several hours before the area clears.