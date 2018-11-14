We're just 40 days away to Christmas and holiday overspending is often cited as one of the biggest reasons that people struggle financially in the new year. Even though we are a few weeks away from Black Friday, your holiday planning should start now says our financial expert Andy Mattingly. He joins us in studio with advice to help you be financially savvy this holiday season.
Now is time to plan for holiday spending
