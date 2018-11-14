Michael Avenatti in police custody following domestic violence allegation, official says

Posted 6:33 pm, November 14, 2018, by

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels, walks from the courthouse during a break in a motions hearing on July 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, claiming that she was defamed and campaign finance law was violated by brokering a non-disclosure pact just before the 2016 presidential election. Avenatti maintains that the agreement is invalid because Trump did not sign it. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame as a chief critic of President Donald Trump and the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was taken into police custody Wednesday following an allegation of domestic violence, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Police had responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday and took a report, but Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday, the official said.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti, who has said he’s mulling a 2020 presidential run, became famous as Daniels’ lawyer and pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.