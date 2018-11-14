× ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’: Foreigner headlining 2019 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” at the top of your lungs during next year’s Indianapolis 500!

IMS officials announced Wednesday that Foreigner will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 4 of the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets are already on sale, with general admission starting at $30. Special “concert pit” access is available for an additional $20. A limited number of VIP Deck tickets will be available for $250.

IMS president Doug Boles described Foreigner as “one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, with hits loved by millions of fans worldwide.”

The band’s hits include “Cold as Ice, “Double Vision, “Juke Box Hero, “Hot Blooded” and their No. 1 worldwide smash, “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Founded in 1976, the band’s signature rock anthems have endured the test of time.

According to a September 2017 edition of Business Insider magazine, Foreigner is among the top 40 best-selling musicians of all time, outpacing Britney Spears, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, Prince, Queen, Bon Jovi and Def Leppard. The band boasts 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits.

“The band’s energetic show, featuring all their sing-along classics, will be a perfect ending to one of the best days of the year at IMS,” Boles said.”With this great concert and a full schedule of on track activity, Miller Lite Carb Day again will shift Race Weekend into high gear.”

The band celebrated its 40th anniversary last year with a double CD of songs recorded from 1977 through 2017. The album, 40, spent nine weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The band also toured the U.S.

You can find ticket information at the IMS website.