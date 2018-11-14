Fire destroys north side garage, temporarily displaces 2

Posted 6:23 pm, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:51PM, November 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people and a dog have been temporarily displaced from their home due to a fire on city's north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fire sparked in the home's detached garage in the 2600 block of Beach Avenue, near 80th and Keystone.

According to fire officials, a neighbor saw the garage fully engulfed in flames about 10 minutes after the homeowner returned his lawnmower there.

IFD says the garage is a total loss and the home suffered some damage.

Investigators estimate the fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.