Fire destroys north side garage, temporarily displaces 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people and a dog have been temporarily displaced from their home due to a fire on city's north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fire sparked in the home's detached garage in the 2600 block of Beach Avenue, near 80th and Keystone.

According to fire officials, a neighbor saw the garage fully engulfed in flames about 10 minutes after the homeowner returned his lawnmower there.

IFD says the garage is a total loss and the home suffered some damage.

Investigators estimate the fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage.