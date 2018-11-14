× Director of Muncie Animal Shelter resigns after second arrest this year

MUNCIE, Ind. – The director of the Muncie Animal Shelter has resigned following his second arrest this year related to a domestic dispute.

Phil Peckinpaugh, who was appointed as director in 2012, was arrested last month on the charge of invasion of privacy. It reportedly stems from an apparent domestic domestic involving a Yorktown woman.

Authorities confirm she contacted police after receiving messages from Peckinpaugh that made her concerned about his safety.

Back in May, he was also arrested for invasion of privacy.

CBS4 received a copy of Peckinpaugh’s resignation letter to the mayor.

“Dear Mayor Tyler, It is with a heavy heart I tender my resignation as Director of Animal Care & Services effective upon the exhaustion of my accrued time. Serving as the Director has been one of the greatest honors in my life and I can not express how truly grateful I am to have had the opportunity to serve the community I love.”

At this time, there’s no word yet on who will replace Peckinpaugh.