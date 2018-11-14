× Death of Winchester man leaves small town confused and asking for answers

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Indiana State Police and Winchester police are asking for the public’s help in finding a red 2006 Ford Mustang connected to an ongoing death investigation.

Police arrived at a home in Winchester Nov. 3 for a welfare check and found a man dead. Police identified him as 61-year-old David Brumley. An autopsy was unable to determine Brumley’s cause of death and investigators are awaiting toxicology results.

A Ford Mustang was missing from the residence. The car is a GT with black stripes up the hood and chrome wheels. A raised black scoop is in the middle of the hood and the Mustang features chrome pins by the front of the hood. The Indiana plate number is RSP657.

Brumley’s childhood friend Sandra Kelly said his death is at the top of everyone’s mind.

“I think it’s suspicious, but the cops are keeping hush hush about it all. We don’t know what they know,” Kelly said.

She said it was her brother who noticed Brumley was missing several days of work in a row.

“My brother called his brother and he sent some of his friends down there to check on him. They called the police and then everything got roped off and nobody was allowed in. Then everything stopped, as far as what we know,” Kelly explained.

She has own theory of her childhood friend’s death.

“I know they are calling it a death investigation, but I believe he got murdered, but I don’t know that for sure,” Kelly said.

Kelly said Brumley’s death has left the town scared, but she’s thinks if the missing car is found it will lead to answers.

Call the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121 or dial 911 if you see the vehicle. Police say you should not approach the vehicle.