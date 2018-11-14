Crews working to rid Marion AMC theatre of bed bugs

File photo courtesy of Getty Images

MARION, Ind. – Bed bugs have been found at the AMC movie theatre in Marion.

The Grant County Health Department says pest control is investigating the situation at the business at 713 N. Theatre Rd.

According to the health department, crews have sprayed for the bed bugs, but “this is an ongoing problem.”

Health officials say people attending the theatre bring the bugs in and it’s hard to control what’s on customers’ clothing.

“They are doing everything that can be done in this situation,” said the health department.

