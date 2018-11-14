Carmel police searching for man, woman accused of stealing Target customer’s purse, using cards

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing a woman’s purse and using her credit cards.

Police say the woman, described as being Hispanic with a dark red wig, stole the bag from a customer at the Target on North Michigan Road at about 5:08 p.m. on Sunday.

A short time later, a man reportedly used the victim’s cards to fraudulently purchase items.

Officers have provided surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

