Apartment complex finally paves over potholes after complaints to CBS4 Problem Solvers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two months after residents at an Indianapolis apartment complex began complaining to CBS4 Problem Solvers about the road in and out of their homes, managers finally hired a company to come in and pave over the potholes.

Crews arrived on November 8 and paved large portions of the drive at Heathmoore Apartments on the southeast side.

In September, a resident of the apartment complex circulated a flyer encouraging neighbors to contact CBS4 Problem Solvers about the pothole problem. There is just one road in and out of the complex, and multiple residents said they had tried for months to get a date the large potholes would be fixed.

“We all talk about how hard it is on the cars,” resident Cheryl Charlton said.

“I’ve got way more to worry about than having to fix my car every day because they don’t want to fix the road,” former resident Destiny Love said.

Love opted to move out after living in the complex for just a couple of months, saying her family members refused to drive on the road and instead picked her up and dropped her off at a nearby business.

“I was hoping, you know, if I complained enough they would fix it, but I’ve complained three or four times and they don’t want to do anything about it,” Love said.

Charlton showed CBS4 an email she sent in June asking about paving. A manager told her she hoped to have contractors hired by the end of the month, but that didn’t happen.

A source tells CBS4 Problem Solvers that the contractor ultimately hired to pave in November gave the complex, which is owned by Friedman Real Estate, a quote to re-pave the entire road, but corporate opted not to pay the more than $100,000 bill, instead paving only the worst sections of the road.

Despite that, Charlton said she was very happy to see those sections fixed, and believed it would make winter much more manageable for residents.

“I am convinced your report is what got the work done. Thank you for being on our side,” Charlton said via email.

