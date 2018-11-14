× After young veterans share challenges, here’s resources to help those struggling with tough times

INDIANAPOLIS — This week CBS4 has been highlighting the challenges some young veterans face, specifically in the transition from combat to home. A recent report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found the suicide rate among veterans between the ages of 18 to 34 “increased substantially” from 2015 to 2016.

On Tuesday, we introduced you to Tyler Turley and Naethan Clark, two young veterans who experienced different deployments but face common challenges adjusting to life back home.

“Some people aren’t going to want to admit they might be dealing with something they can’t fix on their own, and I think those types of individuals may not reach out to somebody.”

Both Turley and Clark have both received help through the VA.

Dr. Shannon Woller is the executive psychologist at the Richard L. Roudebush Indianapolis VA Medical Center. She wants veterans to know about the vast array of resources not only through the VA but other mental health centers and agencies that assist veterans.

“I want veterans to know even though they feel hopeless – and they feel like this is the only solution – there is hope and people are standing at the ready to help them.”

The Veterans Crisis Line is a critical and confidential resource for veterans.

Call 1-800-273-8255, press 1

Text 838255

Click here to chat online

The resource not only helps veterans but also friends and family. Through the site’s #BeThere campaign, you quickly can reach out to a veteran by sending an email, text message or phone call. Some pre-written messages have already been created if you’re unsure how to begin the conversation.

Emma Eckart is an assistant professor of counseling at the University of Indianapolis.

She’s working to train graduate students to reach out into the community and work directly with veterans.