Young Hoosier veterans share struggles of adjusting to civilian life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – This week CBS4 is highlighting some of the challenges young Indiana veterans face, including the transition from combat to home.

A recent report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found the suicide rate among veterans between the ages of 18 to 34 “increased substantially” from 2015 to 2016.

We talked with two veterans recently who shared their challenges and how they overcame them.

Tyler Turley served in the Marine Corps from 2010 to 2014

His grandfather was a prisoner of war in World War II, which he says was a big part of his inspiration

Turley left the military in early 2015 after being stationed in Hawaii and deploying to the Philippines

"It was just kind of a reality check that man, maybe I made the wrong decision. And I think depression set in a little. I don't know if it's really because of that - I can't really pinpoint why - and a little anxiety as well. And I'm pretty sure my buddy shared the same thing. And it just proved a little rocky, and I was just looking for that structure."

Naethan Clark served in the Navy and was deployed on multiple missions to Africa

His dad and great-grandpa served

Clark said he wanted to join the military since he was a little kid

After leaving the military in late 2014, Clark was diagnosed with PTSD and is still working to manage the diagnosis