'We need to kill a few cops': Muncie man arrested for allegedly posting threats on Facebook

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man in Muncie was arrested after allegedly posting Facebook threats aimed at police officers following a traffic stop Monday.

The investigation began after Marcus Jackson, 29, and another man were pulled over early Monday morning in the area of 2nd. St and Beacon.

The officers reportedly let them go. Hours later, Muncie police were made aware of a series of Facebook posts directed at officers.

Jackson allegedly posted a comment on the other man’s post saying, “Muncie police harassment got to where we need to kill a few cops.”

Police believe he then took to Facebook the write this own post. It allegedly read, “I’ll kill a cop!!!!!”

Instead of taking down the post, Jackson allegedly commented on it, “mama you know what I mean when I say jail ain’t s**t but a vacation away from loved ones and true responsibilities.”

Later that afternoon, Jackson was spotted in the 600 block of 8th St. and taken in for questioning.

Jackson told police he was frustrated a specific officer “keeps harassing everyone” and later admitted to deleting the post the following morning because he thought it was stupid.

He was arrested and charged with intimation, a Level 5 felony.