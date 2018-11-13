× Watch ‘The Little Mermaid’ as Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performs iconic soundtrack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be able to experience the animated classic in a whole new way thanks to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

On July 19 and 20, 2019, the local orchestra will perform the film’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to film on a large movie screen at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 15. Once ticket sales begin, purchases may be made online, by phone at 317-639-4300, or in person at the ISO Box Office on Monument Circle.

One of the most beloved films and soundtracks, The Little Mermaid features songs and score by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman.

The ISO is among the first orchestras worldwide to bring this one-of-a-kind concert experience to audiences. The orchestra has previously performed the Star Wars and Harry Potter soundtracks.