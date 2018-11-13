Vehicle drives into entrance of southeast side CVS

Posted 5:46 pm, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19PM, November 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a car into a CVS on the southeast side.

At around 4:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the CVS, located at Thompson Rd. and Arlington Ave., on the report of a vehicle into a building.

A woman reportedly drove into the entrance of the store.  She was sent to St. Vincent, but IFD says she did not suffer serious injuries.

15 people were reportedly inside the store at the time of the crash. All customers and employees are okay.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

