Shooting at west side home leaves 1 dead, at least 3 injured; person of interest in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –One person was killed and three were transported to an area hospital after being shot at a west side home Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened in the 2000 block of Blue Pine Lane, which is in the Cameron Meadows neighborhood.

IMPD’s Cpt. Herald Turner says officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. in reference to several people shot.

When police arrived, Cpt. Turner says the deceased victim was found in the home, along with two other victims in critical condition. A fourth victim was located outside the home in stable condition. The surviving victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Just before officers were called to the home, police say a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. At this time, police believe that person could be connected to the shooting.

Turner said they have a person of interest in custody and that there was more than one shooter. He went on to say everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.