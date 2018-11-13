Police looking for 2 men who robbed northeast side Steak ‘n Shake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Metropolitan police say two men dressed in all black robbed a northeast side Steak 'n Shake early Tuesday.

It happened at 1 a.m. at the Steak 'n Shake on E 71st. St. near 71st and Binford.

The two men walked into the front of store, pulled out guns, demanded cash and then took off, according to police. They did not say how much was taken.

A witness was in the drive-thru and told police they saw one of the men take off and head east. They said they didn't see the second robber.

That area doesn't typically see a lot of armed robberies, but just last Friday three men robbed an Auto Zone four miles down the road. Police caught two of the suspects at the scene and later caught the third suspect.

Police are still searching for the two men. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.