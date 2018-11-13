Ohio police checking hospital floor by floor after report of woman with gun

Posted 3:16 pm, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:17PM, November 13, 2018

Photo of the scene courtesy of FOX8.

MEDINA, Ohio — Police in Ohio say they are searching a hospital after receiving reports about a woman with a gun threatening people.

Police in Medina say no shots have been fired.

The Cleveland Clinic says police were responding to a potential active shooter Tuesday afternoon at a medical office building near Medina Hospital, southwest of Cleveland.

The clinic says the hospital and medical office building are on lockdown.

Medina police say they’re secured the hospital and are searching floor by floor.

Video from the scene shows federal and local authorities outside the hospital.

Find live coverage as the situation unfolds here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.