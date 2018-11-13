“Million Meal Marathon” kicks off this morning aiming to fight Hoosier hunger

Posted 5:54 am, November 13, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—The Indianapolis Colts will be taking their talents off the field today and using them in a very different fight.

This fight is against hunger here in the Hoosier state.

Today, players, cheerleaders and volunteers will come together for the 8th annual Million Meal Marathon.

Organizers say the need locally is significant, with one in every  five families dealing with food insecurity.

Today, nearly 3,000 volunteers will aim to pack one million meals in just one day. The meals contain vitamins, minerals, dried vegetables, soy protein and rice. The packs then will then be shipped out to different food banks across the Hoosier state,

Tuesday’s event runs from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information on how to get involved,  click here.

