Man critically injured after shooting self during struggle with officers, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after shooting himself during a struggle with police on Indy’s near southwest side, IMPD tells us.

According to IMPD, two officers were on active patrol at 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of South White River Parkway West Drive when they found some people who appeared to be sleeping in a car. So the officers self-initiated an investigation.

Police say during the investigation the driver of the car was “not acting right” and became combative. He exited the car and began to struggle with officers. During that struggle, the man apparently shot himself with his own gun. Neither of the officers fired their weapons, and they were not injured.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the investigation.

“The investigation is very early on. The facts could change as the investigation continues, but that’s what we have. All we know at this point is that it appears that the person who was in the car during the investigation shot himself with his own gun,” IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt said.

