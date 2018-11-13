× Local Kiwanis club honors Noblesville West teacher Jason Seaman with medal of heroism

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Hoosier hero Jason Seaman has again been recognized for his bravery.

The Noblesville West Middle School teacher accepted the Robert P. Connelly Medal of Heroism from the Noblesville Sunrisers Kiwanis Club during a Tuesday morning ceremony at the Noblesville Boys and Girls Club.

Seaman is credited with stopping a school shooting at Noblesville West in May, when a student entered a classroom and opened fire. Seaman was wounded in the attack, as was student Ella Whistler. Whistler attended the ceremony and presented Seaman with the medal.

The award gets its name from Robert P. Connelly, a Kiwanian and military vet who tried to save a woman who was walking across a railroad track as a train was approaching. Connelly and the woman were both struck and killed during the 1966 incident, but the organization named a medal after him to honor his heroism and sacrifice. The medal is awarded to those who put their life at stake to save others.

“Our honoree today, Jason Seaman, put his life at risk taking bullets to save his classroom May 25th, 2018, as a shooter was active in his science classroom at Noblesville West Middle School,” said Ted Mahnensmith, president of Sunrisers.

“He is a great guy. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him briefly when I told him we were going to do this,” Mahnensmith said. “Very personable, powerful handshake, he is exactly the type of person you want teaching your child.”

The medal is one of the most prestigious awards given by the volunteer service organization.