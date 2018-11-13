IMPD asks for public’s help in search for man with dementia who walked out of Community South Hospital

Posted 7:53 am, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02AM, November 13, 2018

Joseph Floyd

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man who walked out of Community South Hospital last night.

Joseph Floyd, 70, is described as a white male 5’11”, 180 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia.

Floyd was transported from a nursing home to Community South Hospital. Police say he was seen via camera surveillance walking out of the hospital towards County Line Road at 8:05 p.m.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black/blue flannel jacket at the time.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

