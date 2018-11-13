× FDA testing prompts voluntary recall of heart medication

Another heart medicine for high blood pressure is being voluntarily recalled. The name of the drug is Losartan Potassium Hydrochlorothiazide.

The FDA says tests showed it was tainted with a chemical that could cause cancer.

Losartan Potassium Hydrochlorothiazide is sold by Sandoz. If you take this product, check the bottle. If it has the lot number J-B-8-9-1-2– then you have the recalled pills. This recall does not impact other versions of the drug.