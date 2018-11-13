Even colder air pouring into central Indiana

Posted 7:40 am, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:59AM, November 13, 2018

Wow!  What a cold start to the morning.  I regret that I have to type this, but tomorrow morning will actually be colder.

We've started our Tuesday off mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will be revealed for the second half of the day.

The sun won't really help our temperatures, though.  Highs will stay close to twenty degrees below normal.  The wind chill makes it feel even colder.

Tonight's low will plummet into the teens.  It will be a degree or two even colder than Saturday morning.  Bundle up before you leave the house Wednesday morning!

The next chance for snow comes on Thursday followed by 40s for Friday and Saturday.  Good ice skating weather!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.