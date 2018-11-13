Even colder air pouring into central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! What a cold start to the morning. I regret that I have to type this, but tomorrow morning will actually be colder.

We've started our Tuesday off mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will be revealed for the second half of the day.

The sun won't really help our temperatures, though. Highs will stay close to twenty degrees below normal. The wind chill makes it feel even colder.

Tonight's low will plummet into the teens. It will be a degree or two even colder than Saturday morning. Bundle up before you leave the house Wednesday morning!

The next chance for snow comes on Thursday followed by 40s for Friday and Saturday. Good ice skating weather!