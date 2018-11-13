× Chick-fil-A announces nationwide delivery service with DoorDash

ATLANTA – You no longer need to leave your home to enjoy Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is offering a delivery service from more than 1,100 of its locations starting Tuesday.

The offer is part of a partnership with DoorDash, a company that connects customers with local and national restaurants in cities across the United States and Canada.

As if getting Chick-fil-A delivered to your home wasn’t good enough, the restaurant is giving away up to 200,000 chicken sandwiches to customers who place at least a $5 order through the DoorDash app or website using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.” The offer will be available daily after 10:30 a.m. from today until Nov. 20.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will deliver everything on the restaurant’s menu and deliveries will be made to customers within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.

To order Chick-fil-A with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com. Find Chick-fil-A in the list of local restaurants and place an order.