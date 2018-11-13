A wintry mix for central Indiana on Thursday

We’ll have a sunny, cold Wednesday before before our next weather system arrives Thursday.

A strong area of low pressure will bring a freezing rain/snow mix to the southern half of the state for the Thursday morning rush hour. The wintry mix will change to rain as temperatures rise above freezing by midday. Rain will continue through mid-afternoon but temperatures will start to fall and the rain will change to snow in time for the afternoon rush hour.

Dry weather will return on Friday and another rain/snow mix will move in for the weekend.

This will be the coldest night since February.

Highs will be in the 30s on Wednesday.

We’ll have a freezing rain/snow mix for the Thursday morning rush hour.

Our wintry mix will change to rain by lunchtime.

Rain will change to snow in the afternoon.

Dry weather will return for Friday.

Rain is likely late Saturday.

Expect a sunny Sunday.